Local police and fire chiefs will compete in a unique competition to benefit the Taney County 100 Club.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, Branson Police Chief Eric Schmidt and Taney County Ambulance District Chief Darryl Coontz will be competing to see who has the talent to create Branson’s best rolled ice cream. The competition will be held Wednesday, Feb 22, at YOLO Rolled Ice Cream, located at 2005 W 76 Country Blvd in Branson.
Taney County 100 Club Board Member Roxanne Amundsen told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event is going to be a fun thing to watch.
“We have three chiefs who are going to be rolling ice cream,” Amundsen said. “YOLO Rolled Ice Cream is a great place and it is delicious. We are excited to have the chiefs out at YOLO.”
The chiefs will be judged on technique, presentation and taste as determined by the ice cream chefs of Yolo Rolled Ice Cream.
“Rolled ice cream is not just a dessert, it’s an experience,” Owner/CEO of Yolo Laken Avery said. “We want to see which chief can deliver the best experience all while showing support for our first responders and their families “
All proceeds for the day will be donated to the Taney County 100 Club.
The Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization which exists to support the surviving spouse of a Taney County emergency responder who is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death. It covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.
For more information about the Taney County 100 Club visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
YOLO Rolled Ice Cream was created by Laken Avery and Cole Crutcher who stumbled upon the art of rolled ice cream and brought it to their hometown of Branson.
For more information on YOLO Rolled Ice Cream visit www.yolorolls.com.
