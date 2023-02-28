The ground has been broken and work is officially underway on the creation of an all new CoxHealth Super Clinic in Branson.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, members of the CoxHealth family invited Branson area leaders and community members to join them for a special ground breaking ceremony at the future site of their recently announced super clinic. The 30,000 square foot clinic will be built next door to the Branson RecPlex upon 26 acres of land, which were recently purchased by the health system.
This super clinic will include primary care, urgent care, occupational medicine, specialty care as well as on-site radiology and lab services. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.
Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney shared when they were brought into the CoxHealth family a decade ago, some were a little skeptical when they were told the plan was to not only strengthen them, but also strengthen healthcare in the community.
“They said they would give more than they were contracted to give if it was the right thing to do. That doesn’t always happen in mergers and affiliations let me tell you,” Mahoney said. “This super clinic with another urgent care for the community—we’ll have two—will be the best place to provide care to visitors who use our recreational facilities, the 55 plus communities that surround this area, neighbors and all others who want a five star experience. I’m here to tell you today, that the promises CoxHealth made 10 years ago are promises that were kept.”
Mahoney added their local board, corporate board and physician and executive leadership all feel the super clinic is a great investment to meet the needs of the growing community now and for years to come.
“I’m also proud to announce, this is in the exceeding expectations category, last week we purchased the 42,000 feet cardiology building on 248 that we were leasing for many years. Once this super clinic is finished, we will renovate and expand the space and work on the parking lot over there that we have for cardiology,” Mahoney said. “This will also benefit our community for years to come. This land that we’ve purchased, this super clinic and the cardiology facility will exceed $30 million of investment in our community by CoxHealth that was not obligated in the original agreement 10 years ago. It was the right thing to do and that’s been my experience over the last 10 years with CoxHealth.”
Attendees were also given the opportunity to hear from Cox Medical Center Branson Chairman of the Board Dr. Sue Head, who expressed the gratitude CoxHealth continues to have for Ellen Burge and all those who have contributed to the Ozarks.
“James Forsythe walked the hills of the Ozarks where he discovered a desperate need for education for young people and he did something about it. It was 1906. Harold Bell Wright arrived and penned a book about the people of the Ozarks that would become the No.1 best selling novel in America. It was 1906. Up the road in Springfield, Missouri, Ellen Burge donated a 16 room modern house on a large lot on Jefferson Ave. It was 1906,” Head said. “James Forsythe’s vision became College of the Ozarks. Harold Bell Wright’s novel, ‘Shepherd of the Hills’ birthed a thriving tourist industry we all enjoy today and Ellen Burge’s love and generosity moved here to make a donation that would bring access to healthcare to her community and eventually to an entire region. Today, CoxHealth pays homage to Ellen Burge’s legacy by recognizing the need here in our community for greater access to healthcare and committing significant resources to bring this super clinic to fruition; so we can continue to achieve our vision of being the best for those who need us.”
Before the golden shovels were used to literally break the ground for the super clinic, Cox Medical Group Vice President Brock Shamel explained how they’re going to be trying something new with this facility.
“We’re going to band our urgent care and our (occupational medicine) team together. The employers of our communities, they need great occupational health, they need quick, acute access in that arena. Our urgent care team is ready to take on that challenge and create a cohesive model of care there. So that will be live and real. Our plan actually is to implement that across the CoxHealth system and all of our community urgent cares in due time, but we’re going to bring it to life here.”
Following the completion of the super clinic, there will be some consolidation of Branson facilities, which Shamel also walked attendees through.
“The largest portion of this clinic will be primary care, so within the Branson community right now we have three primary care clinics that are offered. One of which sits on the hospital campus. That one will stay,” Shamel said. “On Highway 248 we have two clinics. Having two clinics can sound good, but when it comes to running operations we knew it was time to consolidate, so we’re going to bring those to a single point and allow for two great teams to become one and build unity in that. We’re excited. Currently, we have 12 providers. Our end goal is to have anywhere from 15 to 18 providers on that team to really care for a growing community, an aging community that really in many ways makes decisions to come here for the healthcare.”
During the ceremony itself, construction crews were already working in the background to prepare the property for construction.
For additional information visit coxhealth.com.
