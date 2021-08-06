Big Cedar recently added to their collection of restaurants, opening a sports bar and grill to the public in Hollister.
Tall Tales Bar & Grill, is Big Cedar Lodge’s newest accommodation, right outside the Angler’s Lodge, located at 313 Financial Drive in Hollister. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m., and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
According to a press release from Big Cedar Lodge, the full-service restaurant opened on Friday, July 30. It’s doors are just steps away from Angler’s Lodge, making it a perfect dining spot for guests staying in the area, and close by to Big Cedar’s main property.
Tall Tales Bar and Grill welcomes all golfers, fishermen and other liars in its doors.
“After you’ve finished that round of golf or reeled in a big one on Table Rock Lake, this full-service restaurant is waiting to serve up a taste of the Ozarks with a whole lot of fun,” Big Cedar Lodge said in their press release.
Senior Public Relations Manager for Big Cedar Lodge Janet Glaser said the restaurant can be described as an over-the-top sports bar themed restaurant with a special flair.
“Open to the public, guests can enjoy delicious cuisine, arcade games, billiards, a golf simulator and multiple large-screen TV’s,” Glaser said. “We’re excited to be a choice dining option for the Branson/Hollister area. With 15 large screen TV’s, Tall Tales is the perfect spot to watch any of the games … there is something for everyone!”
Since it’s opening, Glaser said they have had great energy and feedback from their guests, as well as a full house on opening night.
Guests can expect a variety of foods and drinks when dining at Tall Tales Bar and Grill.
“Cuisine ranges from nachos and pulled pork flatbreads to blackened fish tacos and brisket grilled cheese,” Glaser said. “We have a full-service bar serving the exclusive Big Cedar Beers! Made in partnership with The Great Escape and Public House, we have the Buffalo Lager and the Revelation Stout.”
“We have it all … Bring some good tales, we’ll provide the good time,” Big Cedar Lodge said in their press release.
Tall Tales Bar and Grill also offers to-go dining. To order to-go call 417-239-2788.
