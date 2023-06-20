The Ralph Foster Museum, located at College of the Ozarks, will be hosting knapping demonstrations on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Knapping is the skill of creating tools and points out of stone by shaping rock such as flint, chert, or obsidian into flaked or chipped stone tools. Such tools were commonly used prior to metal for hunting, gardening, and other needs.
The demonstration, titled “A Knappers’ Journey,” will feature local artist and flintknapper Derek McLean who will perform demonstrations about the art of knapping and how hafted pieces have shaped civilization. Demonstrations included will teach about outdoor friction fire and how pitch is made to haft a blade to a handle. Various artifacts including tools, hoes, darts, knives, arrows, and an atlatl will also be on display.
The public is welcome to attend the outdoor demonstrations, which are free. The entrance fee for the Ralph Foster Museum is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and group rates, $6 for veterans, and $5 for high school age. Those under high school age are free.
The Ralph Foster Museum is a three-story gallery housing thousands of objects representing archaeology, history, firearms, antiques, natural history, fine arts, geology, and mineralogy. The museum also houses the Beverly Hillbillies truck and hosts a large firearms collection.
The museum is open to the public every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the museum, visit https://www.rfostermuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.