An Ava woman was killed in a one vehicle crash two miles west of Abesville on Monday, July 19.
Kayla Tanner, 25, of Ava was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram eastbound at 7:28 p.m. on MO Highway 176, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck several trees, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Tanner was pronounced deceased at 8:24 p.m. by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham.
An unnamed 4-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to CoxSouth in Springfield in serious condition, according to the report.
According to the report, Tanner was not wearing a seatbelt and the unnamed boy was in a safety device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.