The Taney County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a thank you to the community for staying safe over the Fourth of July weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, they participated in a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ impaired driving awareness campaign, from July 1 to 5.
“During our efforts, we performed 14 traffic stops resulting in three citations for various violations, two arrests and 14 warnings for different traffic violations,” according to the post.
For more information about the Taney County Sheriff’s Office follow its page on Facebook, ‘Taney County Sheriff’s Office.’
