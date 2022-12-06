Santa will make his way through Forsyth following the trail of floats and cars in Forsyth’s annual Christmas parade this Saturday.
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce will host the city’s 48th Annual Christmas Parade themed “Home for the Holidays” on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the Forsyth School building and will make its way to end on Main Street.
Parade Committee Chair Karla Yeary told Branson Tri-Lakes News the parade is a tradition she looks forward to each year.
The parade goes back at least 48 years,” Yeary said. “I know I’ve been going since I could barely walk.”
Spectators will have a lot to gaze upon during the parade.
“You can see lots of antique tractors, old cars, fire trucks, carolers, horses and of course Santa bringing up the end,” Yeary said.
For more information call the chamber at 417-546-4721.
