Something new and sweet can be found in Branson. They even stay open late for those with a late night sweet tooth.
Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats, located at 3000 Green Mountain Dr., next to Pizza Hut, has something for every frozen sweet lover. Even those looking for a healthier option.
According to Sweet Suzie’s Frozen Treats, Branson’s favorite dessert shop has 21 flavors of frozen treats, including: yogurts, sorbets, Italian ice, coconut milk and custard, with vegan, non dairy, and sugar free options available. They also have over 45 toppings and sauces to choose from.
“What makes it unique is that you create your own dessert,” said Frozen Treat Artisan Samantha Buentello, who is also Susie’s oldest daughter. “It isn’t a premade item, you go in and decide what flavor of ice cream or soft serve you want, and then what toppings you would like on top of that. And you can put as little or as much as you’d like, it is 65 cents an ounce so the variations are pretty much endless.”
In addition, they also offer coffee, hot chocolate and beverages.
This business is family owned & operated. They also have a free rewards program, whose points never expire.
“It’s fun, we just get to be together as a family. We’re very united and that also makes it really nice for us,” said Buentello. “The fact that we get to be together, we’re making these memories, and yes, we’re working hard, but at the same time we get to enjoy each other’s company.”
Sweet Suzie’s Frozen Treats is open Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. till 10 p.m. As well as Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. till midnight. They are closed on Sunday.
According to Buentello, these hours will be extended once the summer season begins.
“I would like people to know that there are other options. There are options when they get out of shows and they’re wanting to go somewhere and everything is closed. Especially right now,” said Buentello. “I know in summertime things will stay open later and things will shift, but right now we are there and we’re ready to serve people. We keep all the machines on and things set up and everything ready to be served so we just need the people to actually come in.”
The following is the story behind Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats:
“Welcome to Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats! Susie Buentello and her husband, Hugo enjoyed coming to Branson to visit their oldest son, Cesar, his wife Jessica, and their daughter Khloe (aka: Hugo and Susie’s first grandbaby). One of their favorite stops to visit with Khloe and all of their children was CherryBerry Branson. When Susie heard that CherryBerry was up for sale, she couldn’t bear the thought of not getting to visit her favorite frozen yogurt spot for years to come. Through much prayer, discussion, meditation on The Word and God’s divine alignment, in October 2020, Hugo and Susie purchased the old CherryBerry location and Sweet Susie’s was born.
“We are 100% family owned and operated. With Cesar managing the shop, Hugo and Susie’s other kids, Samantha, Carolina and Hector helping out in the shop and Khloe greeting everyone that enters through the door, you are sure to have a great time! We pray that everyone that enters Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats will get to create beautiful memories over some frozen yogurt, treats and fellowship just as our family has. We look forward to seeing you all soon!”
According to Buentello, their soft serve frozen yogurt and coconut milk offer five culture strains, that includes three probiotics; making it a healthier frozen treat the whole family can enjoy.
“We try to offer flavors that people are interested in. We got a lot of requests for more fruit flavors, so right now we currently have more strawberry kiwi, we have lemonade, mango. And then we also have the sorbets, the watermelon and orange. A lot of people are enjoying those fruit flavors,” said Buentello. “Then we have our frozen yogurt flavors, and then the vanilla custard. So there is something for everyone. It doesn’t have to be all healthy, all the way.”
Sweet Suzie’s Frozen Treat also makes frozen yogurt pies for special celebrations, with the flavors, toppings and sauces that can be requested. Making it a great way to celebrate with a unique dessert. Gift cards are also available.
They also cater, or can even be a sweet surprise for employees. According to Sweet Suzie’s Frozen Treats, they are excited to be there for the community and are happy to be a part of Branson.
Learn more by checking out sweetsusiesfroyo.com; their Facebook and Instagram at ‘SweetSusiesFrozenTreats’; or call 417-544-9069.
