The resignation of an entire police department in a Stone County town continues to draw national attention.
Since Aug. 23, all five members of the Kimberling Police Department handed in letters of resignation leaving the city without a police department. The resignations have left many in the small community of Kimberling City questioning how this could happen and why.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News requested the resignation letters from the City of Kimberling City and we are printing them in their entirety.
Craig Alexander, Chief of Police
Aug. 23, 2021
To: Mayor Bob Fritz
From Chief Craig Alexander
CC: City Administrator Jerry Harman
Dear Mayor,
Please accept this letter as my resignation from the Chief of Police, Kimberling City effective September 8, 2021.
Over the last 18 plus years I have enjoyed working and serving this great community. I love this town with all my heart and hate to leave, but with prayer and support from my wife, I believe it is best not only for me, but for the city as well. I will miss working here with everyone, as it has not been a job, but a passion to serve this community. With that, I feel I’m no longer able to complete this job at my very best.
This place is a big part of me, as I spent much of my life here since I first started here on Oct. 15, 2002. Professionally, I have gone further than I deserve, but have loved serving not only the citizens but the great officers I have worked with. We are a family and they are great people. I hope all have noticed I have done my very best to lead this department, set an example and give to the citizens the very best police department they can afford. I take pride in what we do here and hope for the very best in the future. I pray that the next Chief of Police can work in and enjoy this place as much as I did. I have tried to leave it in a great shape and hope you find it satisfactory.
Thank you again for your unending support all these years. The people of Kimberling City are truly blessed to have you for their mayor.
Respectfully submitted,
Chief Craig Alexander
Shaun McCafferty, police officer
Sept, 1, 2001
To City Admin/ Chief of Police
I am grateful for the opportunity and the privilege of serving the citizens of Kimberling City for the last five years. I feel like I have made a difference in the last five years of dedicated service. I have been offered an opportunity to better myself and my employment status. So I am truly sorry I am writing this letter of resignation. I am formally turning in my two weeks notice of resignation. My last day with the city of Kimberling City will be Sept. 11, 2021.
Thank you again for the opportunity. I have definitely grown as a person and as a peace officer. I have learned many valuable skills and made friends I will never forget.
Sincerely,
Shaun McCafferty
Rutger House, police officer
Sept. 2, 2021
Dear Chief of Police,
I am writing to notify you of my resignation from my position as police officer at the Kimberling City Police Department. My last day will be Sept. 14, 2021.
Please let me know how I can be of service during my final two weeks at the department.
It has been a blast and I loved this department and city for almost six years now. All good things must come to an end at some point, they say.
Regards,
Rutger House
Aaron Hoeft, police sergeant
Sept. 7, 2021
Mayor Robert Fritz
Citizens of Kimberling City
34 Kimberling Blvd
Kimberling City, MO, 65686
Re: Official Resignation
Dear Mayor Fritz and Kimberling City citizens,
It is with a very heavy heart, I officially resign as a police sergeant with the city of Kimberling City.
I truly appreciate everything the city of Kimberling City has done for me and I will always cherish my time here serving the citizens of a town I love so very much. I will not forget the relationships I have made with fellow officers, colleagues and the citizens while serving here the last 16 years.
As you know, Chief Alexander will no longer be here after Sept. 8. It has been my greatest honor to serve under him and with him. It is unfortunate he had to make the decision to leave and I appreciate the thought of me applying for the Chief of Police. Unfortunately, the inevitability of having no qualified officers at the current pay rate and no police clerk able to assist in the administration side of running this department, I feel it will be impossible to do the job to the best of my abilities.
I love this town and its citizens. I have dedicated my heart, blood, sweat and tears while being here. I wish nothing but the best for this city I have loved for so long.
Thank you for bestowing me the honor of serving and protecting you. I will truly miss you all.
My last day on duty will be Sept. 21, 2021.
Sincerely,
Aaron Hoeft
Caleb McCarty, police officer
Sept. 7, 2021
To Chief Alexander,
After much thought and prayer, I regret to inform you I am resigning from the Kimberling City Police Department. This will be effective Sept. 18, 2021. This is my formal two weeks notice. Serving under your leadership has been an honor. The last two and a half years working, serving and protecting the city of Kimberling were rewarding. If there is anything I can do before the 18th to help with a smooth transition please let me know.
Best Regards,
Caleb McCarty
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the city will have law enforcement through the mutual aid agreement with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department and the Branson West Police Department while the city seeks police officers to fill the positions at the empty police department.
“We need a police department. We have taken the step to ensure our citizens safety and protection,” Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said in a previous interview. “Our city has a mutual aid agreement with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department. We talked to the sheriff and he will be here for our citizens and the city of Branson West will assist our city until our police department is restored to full capacity. Myself and the Board of Alderman have given full approval to recruit a new police chief and supporting staff and that would be as soon as possible. Our city administrator is looking at possible candidates for the police department and chief. I can not speak about more of that as it is a personnel issue and all of those discussions are closed sessions and such.”
The Kimberling City Police Committee held their prescheduled September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at city hall. The public was welcome to attend. Branson Tri-Lakes News was in attendance and will have the complete story on the meeting in the Saturday, Sept. 18 edition.
