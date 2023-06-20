The Table Rock Lake Quilts of Honor bestowed handmade quilts to two veterans.
Korean Army Veteran Dorrell Flood, 92, of Hurley, was recognized for his years of service on Saturday, June 3, at the Midtown Cafe in Reeds Spring. Flood served in the Army from 1952 to 1954.
Three generations of Flood family were in attendance for the presentation; son Michael, grandson Justin, and great-grandson Konner. Flood’s brother Doc was also in attendance.
Vietnam Veteran Bill Dowdy was also presented with a quilt in recognition of his service in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
The quilts were presented to the veterans by Table Rock Quilts of Honor Members Betty Thomas, Shirley Strantz and Janie Mahon.
For more information visit ‘Table Rock Quilts of Honor’ on Facebook.
