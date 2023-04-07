The Veterans Memorial Garden showcases spring, as flowers are in full bloom.
Garden Administrator Jana Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News this is the second year the garden has been able to bring an abundance of color to Branson thanks to donations from private donors.
“A portion of the tulips and pansies in bloom were from private donors and planted by our volunteers last winter,” Evans said. “We love having colors in the garden. Even though it’s winter and early spring, the garden strives to honor our veterans year round. With its beauty and memorial tributes throughout, such as the honor wall, the soldier statue, the new flag plaza, and many other items of interest, the garden hopes to honor those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.”
The garden thrives on the efforts of volunteers and donations. Evans said they are always in need of more people to come out and work in the gardens, no matter their gardening knowledge.
“We are always in need of more folks to help. There are no particular scheduled days that we work, and once a person is given an orientation, we can walk them through projects that need to be done throughout the summer and fall,” Evans said. “We are about to begin our big winter clean up and summer planting season within the month. Individuals along with groups, clubs and folks from their workplace may volunteer.”
Evans said the garden will have its first big fundraising event in May.
“Now for the big news, we are announcing a huge fundraiser for us,” Evans said. “It will be the Inaugural Veterans Memorial Day Golf Tournament on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. We will have more information on the tournament coming soon, but if someone is interested in playing in the tournament, becoming a sponsor, volunteering or donating items for the silent auction they can email me at BransonVeteransMemorialGarden@gmail.com.”
For more information visit VeteransMemorialGarden.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.