Three Stone County school districts will have new School Resource Officers for the upcoming school year.
The Crane, Galena and Hurley school districts will all have new SROs thanks to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Stone County Commission and the three schools.
“We are so excited to announce our three new School Resource Deputies for Galena, Crane and Hurley Schools,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar said in a Facebook post. “They, all three, just completed their SRO training in St. Louis. All three Deputies will be promoted to Corporal with their new assignment, which will begin with the new school year in August.”
Galena School District’s new SRO is Corporal Dakota Romesburg. Romesburg has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2020. He worked as a patrol deputy for the department before and during his training and promotion. He is a former Reeds Spring graduate and an Army veteran.
Corporal Bruce Nolan, will be taking the SRO role at Crane School District this upcoming school year. Nolan started with the sheriff’s office in August 2018, with six years prior experience in law enforcement.
Hurley Schools’ will welcome Corporal Brent Moody as their new SRO. Moody has an education and law enforcement background. He is a former 29 year teacher with the Hurley School system. He became a reserve deputy with Stone County Sheriff’s Office in January 2015 and became a full-time deputy in May of 2023. He is also a former Marine veteran.
Radar said the school districts, the Stone County Commissioners, the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Stone County have made it possible to place SROs in every school in Stone County. The Reeds Spring School District and Blue Eye School District already have SROs in place.
“This has been a cooperative effort between the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Stone County Commission and the three schools that made this happen,” Radar said. “This has also been made possible with the help of Prop P, which was passed in 2022. We are so thankful to fulfill the goal to have School Resource Deputies in every school in Stone County.”
For more information visit www.stonecountymosheriff.com.
