A Forsyth resident is requesting the city’s aldermen to once again look into the possibility of backyard chickens.
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen voted on Monday, Aug.16, to approve the proposed animal laboratory for the Forsyth School District’s agriculture department. The animal laboratory would allow for the school to keep a small amount of livestock in city limits for educational purposes. To read more on the Forsyth animal laboratory proposal see ‘Forsyth High School proposes educational animal laboratory’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
Alderman Cheryl Altis said during the August meeting, she thinks the proposal is a good thing for the agricultural department to have some hands-on experiences.
“Especially in the region that we live in, because agriculture is a big part of our region,” Altis said.
The proposal did not receive any voiced opposition from the public or any of the aldermen. However, the approval for the laboratory did bring to light a request from 2019, in which more than 200 Forsyth residents signed a petition requesting the board of aldermen to change their no livestock, including fowls such as chickens, ordinance.
After the proposal for the animal laboratory was brought up at the July aldermen meeting, Forsyth resident, Missi Hesketh, wrote a letter to the mayor and aldermen asking them to look into allowing backyard chickens once again.
The following letter was read by Mayor Kelly Dougherty at the Aug. 16 meeting right after the alderman voted 4-0 in favor of the animal laboratory for the school.
To the Forsyth Mayor and Board of Alderman,
It is a fantastic plan, in my opinion, that the Forsyth High School Agriculture Department is looking at ways to provide more hands-on learning for their students, including the incorporation of fowl and livestock. And it is encouraging to have read in the Branson Tri-Lakes News article of the support the school received from the City Council for those efforts.
It is, however, concerning to me, that the Forsyth City Council would consider an exception to the ordinance that has not allowed the residents of Forsyth the same experience. Was it just 2019 when I presented the research done by my then 16-year-old, with detailed explanations of the benefits to backyard fowl – ranging from the educational experience for the children, the tick maintenance, higher nutrition of free-range eggs, etc.? We, the 200 plus residents who signed a petition asking for only up to six hens with distance to neighbors and proper care followed, were met with disdain and outright contempt by the majority of that board (possibly with Mr. Dougherty being the only exception), and Mayor Coleman led that reception.
The article previously mentioned stated that the City Council had chosen to wait on a vote until public input was received. I am asking that this letter be read at the next city council meeting and that the Board of Aldermen strongly consider rewriting the existing livestock and fowl ordinance to include that homeowners can have up to six fowl. It would be hypocritical and discriminatory to allow the school to have an exception and not offer the same to residents.
Thank you, sincerely, for your time and consideration,
Missi Hesketh
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, at the June 17, 2019 Forsyth Board of Alderman meeting a discussion was held to amend the city of Forsyth’s ordinance regarding owning chickens within the city limits. According to Section 210.200 of the Forsyth Municipal Code, it is unlawful for any person to keep any rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guineas or other fowl, also horses, cattle, swine or other livestock on their property within the city limits of Forsyth.
Hesketh and her daughter, Sophia, were the driving force behind the 2019 petition after Sophia brought home chickens from her Ag Class at Forsyth High School, the same agriculture class at the high school that is being given the exemption.
“Ironically, this whole thing started with my daughter being in Mr. Gailey’s AG class at high school. They hatched some baby chicks. So this was the spring of 2018. She asked if she could bring some home and I told her no, we can’t have any chickens in the city,” Hesketh said. “But she brought them home on the bus anyway. We set up the coup and we had the chickens out there for a year and they just started laying eggs and everything was going great. No complaints from the neighbors what-so-ever.”
Hesketh said after a year someone reported her six backyard chickens.
“I was immediately notified by Chief Bower that I was getting ready to be cited for the chicken, so we went ahead and found them a new home. I approached the city (aldermen) before doing the petition process and they denied us at that time,” Hesketh said. “Having been shot down by them to change the ordinance to allow up to six hens…That’s when I decided to canvass for signatures on the petition.”
Hesketh said the petition had over 200 signatures asking the aldermen to allow up to six backyard chickens.
“Once we got the required number, based on the number of people who actually voted in the election, we took it up to city hall, but we were shut down. (We were told) Forsyth, being a class four city, was not privy to the petition process so the petition was moot,” Hesketh said. “And then they, I believe, Cheryl Altis made a motion to basically table any further discussion about chickens at all. They weren’t going to hear it anymore.”
Hesketh said during the 2019 meeting, she gave a presentation of an essay prepared by her daughter.
In the essay, Sophia outlined the benefits of backyard chickens. She included research and facts about chickens being natural pest control, which reduces the chance of tick bites and diseases transmitted through the bites. The essay also explained washing hands and proper hygiene after handling chickens, and eggs can prevent the spread of diseases like salmonella. In the essay she also touched on points about the chicken manure being high in nutrients and good for fertilizer and the benefits of fresh eggs versus store bought eggs.
Hesketh said she finds hypocrisy in the fact the school is being granted an exemption, when her daughter developed her love for chickens at school.
“They had the baby chicks at the school and that’s where her passion, her love for them, her understanding of the health benefits of backyard foul stems from,” Hesketh said. “It wasn’t meant to be a money-making experience or anything, it was just raising them from babies, all the way through and taking care of them. It was just good, clean, educational entertainment. Way better than video games or creek parties, or anything like that. Just bringing the classroom experience home!The school experience is what ignited the passion in my daughter and for that matter, the whole family!”
During the Aug. 16 meeting, Dougherty said she would look into the matter and do some more research on it.
Altis, during the August meeting, voiced her opposition to allowing chickens within city limits due to the chicken manure and the fear that the waste would spill over into neighboring yards.
Hesketh spoke about the waste issue after Altis brought it up, explaining that six hens do not produce that much waste and that rain usually washes anything into the ground.
“Cheryl’s comment about the rain and spacing and the waste getting into the neighbor’s yards. All they have to do is set up specifications saying 50 feet from neighbor’s yards or something like that, or from a neighbor’s house even,” Hesketh said. “That would take out any of the really small homes, small lots from doing it.”
Hesketh said she believes if the aldermen created specific regulations for backyard chickens and if someone has a big enough lot, the issue of neighbors complaining about waste becomes lessened.
“I live in the city limits and I’m on an acre and a half,” Hesketh said. “All I want are six hens!”
Hesketh said she agrees with the aldermen on the importance of agriculture in Forsyth and the surrounding area.
“I think that the agriculture around us is very important. But I also think that anything that the city of Forsyth can do to keep their young people from wanting to move away for benefits that they don’t get here, they should give that some consideration,” Hesketh said. “Maybe they just have an ordinance in place. They were asked by the city residents to amend that ordinance. The residents were turned down. If they’re going to make an exception to that same ordinance two years later, for the school, they should do it for everybody. Otherwise it’s not fair or equitable.”
Hesketh said other cities in the area allow for residents to have backyard chickens and would like the city officials to reach out to them to discuss the issue further.
“When we started digging into all of the other communities around us, that allows I think at least up to six hens in the backyard, it was like well why can’t we?” Hesketh said. “Hollister, Nixa, Willard, Republic, I think Ozark… Springfield allows it! Why not the people of Forsyth when so many people obviously approve of it, by the signing of the petition?“
