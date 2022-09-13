State of the Ozarks has been working to create an opportunity for its members to gather together again on a regular basis.
The Depot Gathering, as the event is called, enables members to come together in a way that hasn’t happened regularly since before COVID.
“Folks were afraid to get together and then us just being swamped, really meant that we didn’t have a lot of member gatherings at all for two years. So we’re in the process of bringing that back on,” State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston said.
After some thought, the depot was decided upon for an initial meeting place.
“We needed a location that is the State of the Ozarks location, so we’re not playing favorites with any one business,” Heston said. And so this is really our beginning of getting the member community networking with itself again.”
Heston said the public is also welcome to stop in if they have any questions or are curious about State of the Ozarks.
“My goal is to build this into a small business expo and just kind of see where that goes; basically with the idea that if we get collaborative, creative people together in one space, that cool things happen,” Heston said.
A gathering took place at the depot on Saturday, Sept. 10, and another will be held in October at the Historical Hollister Train Depot Community Center, located on Esplanade Drive in Hollister, with dates to be announced.
Heston said beyond October, there will possibly be a transition to a different location for November and December to create room for the annual Polar Express event at the depot.
For more information, contact State of the Ozarks at www.stateoftheozarks.net or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.