A national publication recently named Branson as a top-10 place to visit during the pandemic.
Forbes Magazine named Branson in a Feb. 22 article titled “The Top Ten Best Places In America To Travel Right Now And Avoid The Pandemic.”
In the article, Branson placed No. 4, behind Carson City, Nevada; Vancouver, Washington; and Camden, Maine.
The author, Peter Lane Taylor, writes in the article that he came up with the list by considering the CDC COVID Data Tracker, the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map, online reviews, population density, weather and “public health guidance,” among other criteria.
In the section about Branson, the author points out that Branson is home to a thriving live music scene that is “somewhat on hold due to COVID-19.” The article also mentions Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Silver Dollar City, and that there is plenty of outdoor activities that “cater to boaters, bikers, hikers, campers, and fishermen.
The rest of the top 10 is Natchez, Mississippi; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Apalachicola, Florida; Terlingua, Texas; Hot Springs, Virginia; and Salmon, Idaho.
See the entire list here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.