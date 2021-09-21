The Reeds Spring High School will celebrate Homecoming on Thursday, Sept. 23.
According to a press release from Reeds Spring School District, the homecoming event is on a Thursday this year. The day was changed to a Thursday because there were not enough football officials available on Friday.
The Homecoming Parade will begin at Reeds Spring Elementary School at 2 p.m. The procession will go past the Primary School, Intermediate School, and Middle School before ending at Reeds Spring High School.
The crowning of the Homecoming king and queen will take place just before the football game, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The high school students have chosen to break with tradition and will not be hosting a homecoming dance. Instead, students have chosen to watch a movie on the football field the following night.
For more information visit rs-wolves.com.
