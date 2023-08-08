The Taneyville School District is hosting an open house for families who will have students attending the school this year.
The open house will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“Hey Taneyville School Family, we are gearing up for another great year, and have some important upcoming dates,” states the Taneyville School District Facebook page.
The open house will be broken up into three parent meetings.
- The 5th through 8th grade parents meeting will be held in the gym at 5:30 p.m.
- The Pre-K through 4th grade parents meeting will be held in the gym at 6 p.m.
- An 8th grade parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Mrs. Reinke’s classroom
“The same information will be in the elementary and middle school meetings in the gym. Please make plans to attend one or the other, as we have some very important information and updates to share with you,” states the open house flier.
Also in attendance during the open house will be the LODGE Ministries, Taney County Health Department, the Taneyville Booster Club, Title I information, transportation information, and Parents as Teachers. The open house will give families the chance to meet the new teachers.
Food (hotdogs) will be provided by LODGE Ministries.
For more information visit ‘Taneyville R-II School District’ on Facebook.
