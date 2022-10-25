Two Forsyth residents were honored by the Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower for their quick thinking and response to a fire earlier this month.
Destiny Holman and Angel Parker were presented with a certificate of fire prevention award by Bower during the public comment section of the Thursday, Oct. 13, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting.
On Sunday Oct. 9, the Forsyth Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Brentwood Apartments caused by a lit cigarette igniting bedding while the female occupant of the apartment was sleeping. Before the department arrived Holman and Parker were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and found the source of the fire, which they extinguished with a portable fire extinguisher. The occupant sustained minor burns and was transported to the hospital by TCAD.
“Without the action taken by the neighbor the outlook would have been a lot worse,” a Facebook post on the Forsyth Fire Department page said. “A tremendous thank you and good job.”
The Forsyth Fire Department received mutual aid from Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District,Taney County Ambulance, Forsyth Police Department 407 and TCSO dispatch.
