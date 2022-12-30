The Hollister Board of Education spent the last morning before Christmas break spreading holiday cheer to students and parents, as they participated in the Hollister Early Childhood Center’s “Welcome Waver” program.
As Early Childhood Center parents and students arrived at school for one last time in 2022, they were greeted by a Christmas tree (Renea Daniels), an elf (Andy Penrod), and other school board member’s smiling faces who were handing out hot chocolate for mom and dad and candy canes for the kids.
This is the fourth year the Hollister School Board has braved the weather, but board president Andy Penrod said it’s worth it.
“Last year, we stood in the pouring rain and every other year it has been bitterly cold, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Penrod said. “It’s our chance, as the Board of Education, to let parents and students know how much we appreciate them and it’s a great way to celebrate the end of the first semester with our Hollister family.”
Organizations and businesses interested in learning more about the “Welcome Waver” program, which takes place each Friday morning, or are interested in participating should contact Hollister Early Childhood Center and Elementary Assistant Principal Amy Jo Kilgore at akilgore@hollisterschools.com or (417) 243-4015.
