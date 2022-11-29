Reeds Spring Middle School students and Gibson Technical Center students will benefit from grants given to school programs from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants.
The EMT program at Gibson Technical Center received a $5,000 grant to cover the student membership fees for HOSA, an organization for future healthcare professionals. The grant also allowed 10 students to attend the Missouri HOSA leadership conference in Columbia, where they received training on professionalism, soft skills, and teamwork.
“Receiving this type of support is monumental,” EMT Instructor Lacey Williams said. “I believe this will help equip and empower our students to spread their wings and fly into their calling as healthcare professionals.”
The RSMS received a $5,000 grant to help fund its Wolves Den Store. The Wolves Den Store allows students to earn points for good behavior and redeem those points in the store to purchase hygiene products, school spirit wear, school supplies, Christmas presents, and crafts.
“I am so grateful to the Skaggs Foundation for the wonderful gift of $5,000 that we will use to help meet our students’ needs,” Wolves Den Store Sponsor Cheryl Gibson said.
