A sign recently appeared reminding shoppers that a Ross Dress For Less is still “coming soon” to Branson Hills, but there is still no date on when it will be complete.
According to their website, Ross Dress For Less is a chain of discount department stores whose “focus has been on bringing our customers a constant stream of high quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings a.k.a. bargains, while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience” since 1982.
It’s been a little more than a year since it was annouced that a Ross will be located at 1057 Branson Hills Pkwy, in the previous Bed Bath and Beyond location.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives on Dec. 30, 2019 the city of Branson issued a “prep dem” permit for the location.
As of Aug. 2020 “there has not been recent activity and so they have requested for their permit to be extended for 180 days,” according to Planning and Development Director Joel Hornickel.
On Jan. 25, 2021 Hornickel released the following statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News regarding the current progress on the business:
“A General Construction Permit was submitted to the City on 1/20/2021 for updates (install new retail fixtures/displays, fitting rooms, cash register cabinets, etc.) to this property to convert it to a ROSS Dress for Less. The permit was approved today and is now waiting for the applicant to pay the required fees so it can be issued and so the work can commence. While the work is not expected to take very long, no official opening date has been provided to us.”
