The first organization to take part in the Branson Tri-Lakes News 50/50 Fundraising Program raises $450.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 took part in the new program, giving local organizations the chance to make money by selling $50 yearly subscriptions to the newspaper. Organizations, who participate, can make $25 per subscription sold.
The Elks Lodge 2505 sold 18 subscriptions and raised $450 to put toward their organization. Kimberling City Elks Lodge representative Wendy Youngblood came into the Branson Tri-Lakes News office on Thursday, March 10, to collect a check to go towards their fundraising efforts.
Branson Tri-Lakes News Publisher Mandy Farrow said she hopes this is just the first of many organizations in the area who can benefit from this new program.
“The idea behind the program is simple: we want to be good neighbors and help our local community. This program allows us to help local groups raise money for community projects and programs,” Farrow said. “We hope more organizations and groups will follow their lead to raise money.”
The 50/50 Fundraising Program will be available for organizations in the area as long as groups want to take part.
“We will continue the program as long as local groups want to participate,” Farrow said. “We feel it is an easy way for us to help and for the community to make money.”
For more information email Mandy Farrow at mfarrow@bransontrilakesnews.com.
