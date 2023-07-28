The Community Blood Drive of the Ozarks is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo in hosting a series of blood drives in the Tri-Lakes area during the first week of August.
The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and donors are invited to join the party, while saving lives. Successful donors will receive two free admissions to the zoo, valued at $34. The vouchers will be valid through July 31, 2024. Donors will also receive a limited edition zoo-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.
The first blood drive will take place in Kimberling City on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Elks Lodge Community Room, located at 37 Beach Boulevard. The blood drive will take place from 12 to 6 p.m.
The second blood drive will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Faith Community Health, located at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway, in Branson. A bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot. In addition to the Dickerson Park Zoo vouchers, donors who attend this blood drive will be entered into a drawing for a Family four pack of tickets to Fritz’s Adventure, valued at $120. This blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The third blood drive will also take place on Wednesday, Aug.2, at the Branson Masonic Lodge 587 Hall, located at 100 Chiefs Court, in Branson. Donors who attend this blood drive will also receive two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo. This blood drive will take place from 12 to 4 p.m.
Photo identification required to participate, and donors should eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. To help avoid wait times, appointments are encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling (417) 227-5006.
