An organization in Stone County, which helps support the families of fallen first responders, raised money at their second annual cornhole tournament last month.
President of the Stone County 100 Club Wendy Youngblood told Branson Tri-Lakes News the corn hole tournament has been a success since its start last year.
“This is our second year to host a cornhole tournament,” Youngblood said. “We had to figure out a way to raise money and we kicked our first one off last year in October of 2021.”
This year the tournament hosted 14 teams.
“We raised a little over $2,000,” Youngblood said.
“The winners were Sean and Mandy Calhoun who represented the Taney County 100 Club. They also won last year.”
Stone County 100 Club is a 501c3 and was started in October of 2021. Its mission is to support the spouses and children of any first responders who die in the line of duty in Stone County. Stone County 100 Club will give money to the family within 40 hours.
For more information visit www.stonecounty100club.com.
