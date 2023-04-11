From the White River Leader: Friday, January 21, 1955
An old landmark in Branson, created in 1919 when the town was not much more than a wide spot in the road, is disappearing this week. Workmen are loading the remains of the Main Street Bridge on trucks and transporting the steel skeleton south to Harrison, Ark.
The bridge, one of the very first to span the White River, was built in the “horse and wagon” days by the Taney County Court at the time J.A. Craig was serving as presiding judge. It was considered a very substantial structure in those days with its steel I-beam frame work and solid oak plank floor.
It served well, saw Lake Taneycomo created and watched the waters rise up around its steel encased main piers. It rattled under the wheels of the first autos to brave the rocky, twisty roads of the Ozarks.
Time after time, it watched the White River change from a crystal clear lazy flowing stream into a highwater flood of churning yellow foam.
Then in 1927, the river went wild and on April 13, 1927, the surging current ripped away the main plank floor of the bridge. Repairs were made as soon as the river tamed down, and this time the floor was composed of a network of steel rods and concrete, adding weight and stability to the structure.
But the White River had tasted of its power and began a feud with the bridge. At various times the river rose high and made the bridge tremble in its fury, but it waited until the spring of 1943 to make a savage attack and wrest out the center bridge supports, dropping the span 18 inches, and tearing away the approaches.
Seven months of work went into putting the bridge back into condition.
Meanwhile, a mile upstream engineers were creating a competitor - a beautiful, all concrete arched span to carry the increasing traffic. The new bridge was a necessity for modern traffic for when the old bridge was created, it was little dreamed that transport trucks would be carrying the weights of freight train loads.
But the river was not through, and again in 1945 it surged angrily against the 40 year old span, battering the structure with floating trees and timbers until the bridge gave one last shudder, slid off the waters and sank below the flood.
When the waters went down, sections of the steel superstructure projected from the lake. Engineers studied the possibility of again repairing the bridge, by raising the sunken span, but, as it was outdated, of much too light construction to handle the increasing weight of the traffic, the decision was to abandon the structure.
The City of Branson imported a diver to go beneath the waters of Lake Taneycomo and cut the structure so it would all sink and not be a hazard to navigation. The approaches running out to the water’s edge, were barricaded off to prevent someone from driving off into the lake, and traffic was cut to an occasional fisherman who liked to sit out on the end as if he were fishing off a pier.
George T. Elkins, Sr., who moved to Branson some time ago, examined the useless approaches and, when the water was clear this fall, checked the sunken steel work. He made the City of Branson a offer to buy the entire bridge and clean up the end of Main Street for the steel which was in the structure.
Last week Mr. Elkins brought in a compressor and jack hammers from the Elkins Steel and Lumber Company in Harrison, in which he has an interest. Work men broke away the concrete floor, leaving the steel frame framework and web of reinforcing rods exposed. These are being loaded this week.
Mr. Elkins plans to have a diver go into Lake Taneycomo and cut the sunken part of the bridge into pieces which can be pulled ashore and salvaged.
The steel in the bridge will be re-fabricated into smaller bridges for use across streams on secondary roads.
