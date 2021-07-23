Three people were taken to an area hospital following a collision on Roark Valley Road in Branson around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.
A Branson Police report states a vehicle was speeding on Roark Valley Road when a vehicle pulled out of Truman Road and struck the speeding vehicle. No one was arrested, but citations are likely to be issued.
The wife of the driver of the car involved in the crash told Branson Tri-Lakes News her husband noticed a red pickup truck pulling out directly toward their car and he sped up to avoid the truck colliding with the passenger side door.
She said the truck struck the rear quarter panel of the car, causing it to spin out and into a tree. She said her husband and son were home as of Wednesday morning.
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said on Facebook a fire truck and engine, Branson PD, and Taney County Ambulance reported to the scene.
