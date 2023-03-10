The Blue Eye School District has an assembly planned to create awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.
The presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, will be hosted by the Stop Trafficking Project, an organization which has a goal of spreading awareness and prevention. The organization utilizes its “BeAlert” strategy; the primary method of implementation through high-impact, fast-paced, and evidence-based presentations designed to educate and empower students and guide adults from awareness to action.
According to the organization’s website, the Stop Trafficking Project is focused on domestic minor sex trafficking, while not neglecting the reality of adult sex trafficking and human trafficking as a whole. The organization’s goal is to end domestic minor sex trafficking before it starts, by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability.
Community members are welcome to attend the assembly. The high school assembly will take place in the gym at 10:15 a.m. and the elementary school assembly will take place in the gym at 8:30 a.m. For more information about the Stop Trafficking Project, visit their website at www.stoptraffickingproject.com. Questions for the Blue Eye School District can be directed to (417) 779-5332.
