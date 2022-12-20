The Forsyth Aldermen voted 3 to 1 to hire former Branson Police Sergeant Pat Gray, who recently resigned from the Branson Police Department following a suspension and HR investigation, as the city’s new Police Chief on Monday. Dec. 19.
The city of Forsyth has been searching for a replacement for its Police Chief position since Chief David Forrest resigned in October. The city received five applicants according to Mayor Kelly Dougherty. In the vote Alderman Ward I Missi Hesketh was the only no, citing the uncertainty of the HR investigation, which was completed but the results were not made public by the City of Branson.
“This is very hard for me,” Hesketh said. “I have known you (Gray) for a very long time but given the investigation and the results not being released to the public, without having ample knowledge… it will be a no.”
Ward I Alderman Scott Novak spoke before his vote.
“I share Missi’s concerns,” Novak said addressing the public and Gray. “But I also know how HR things can go down with some of those disclosures or non disclosures of those outcomes.”
Novak said with the information he had available he voted to approve the hiring of Gray.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Gray along with former Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city. Both Matthews and Gray had been suspended since Tuesday, Oct. 25. An investigation into the activity was concluded before the resignation letters were filed. However, as the investigation is still considered related to human resources and employment, the city of Branson is not releasing the report. The Missouri Sunshine Law allows records related to employment to remain confidential.
When asked about Gray being considered for the role of Police Chief before the official hiring and swearing in, Ward II Alderman Dustin Krobs told Branson Tri-Lakes News the committee found Gray to be the most qualified candidate for the position.
“We (the hiring committee) recommended Pat Gray for the Chief Position in Forsyth. He is a Forsyth local, and his family has roots here. He comes from a long line of law enforcement officers,” Krobs said in an email. “Pat brings years of experience from his military service, to his days as a patrolman for Branson PD, to his Sergeant Detective for the Branson PD. His 30 Plus years of experience will be an asset in rebuilding and restructuring this department. We interviewed five applicants. We did extensive background checks on all candidates, and even with his suspension he is (the) number one (candidate). When conducting these background checks, no one can even tell us what this suspension (was) for.”
After the meeting Gray told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is looking forward to building a positive department for Forsyth.
“I am a lifelong resident here,” Gray said. “Everything that I look forward to doing here is a positive footprint inside of the city of Forsyth. I look forward to (having) a positive interaction with the citizens and I appreciate the support of the board.”
When asked about the HR investigation and any concerns he had going forward in regards to it, Gray said he could not comment on the investigation.
“I believe my end of that is completed, to my knowledge,” Gray said. “I can’t just make a statement about it.”
Last week, Branson Mayor Larry Milton confirmed at a press conference both Matthew and Gray were investigated after initial complaints were filed with Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp. Stepp hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation. Milton said prior to the investigation process being complete both police officers resigned.
“While some of the issues cannot be discussed publicly, I did want to mention that there was some inappropriate misconduct that was discovered during the investigation, and those items are being forwarded to a state agency to follow up on,” Milton said. “The Board of Aldermen have unanimously agreed to forward these allegations to the state level.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, no further actions have been taken against Gray or Matthews by the City of Branson, other than the forwarding of the investigation to the state agency referred to by Milton, which the Branson Tri-Lakes News confirmed is the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
They hired him before the Highway Patrol or POST could even begin their investigation? I didn't know " Just trust me " carried so much weight?
