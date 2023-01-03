The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will host its 4th Annual Members Show at the SMAC Art Center from Jan. 6 through Jan. 28.
The center and gallery are located at historic 7 Downing Street in Hollister. With displays that range from landscapes to abstracts and more, the 27 participating local artists create an engaging gallery experience for the community.
The opening reception is Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. During the reception, attendees will be able to meet many of the participating local artists who will be on hand to share their process and answer questions, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on hand.
The local artists who are participating in this year’s Members Show are Mary Arneson, Jane Ballard, Margaret Barnett, Tenille Blair-Neff, Luis Cortez, Lura Faye Cotton, John Doonan, Linda Doonan, Sherry Ellis, Bruce Emeric, Finn Erickson, Debbie Fall, Sharon Green, Amy Joy Hill, Lynnette Horn, Anthony Hunter, Kerry Jackson, Gala Keller, Samantha Mitchell, Dana Neuenschwander, Kathy Purvis, Christine Riutzel, Julie Ross, Jennifer Smythe, Jacqueline Stephenson, Mary Evelyn Tucker and Barbie Williams.
Each month, SMAC highlights during their exhibits one of the many non-profit organizations that serve the area. This month SMAC is drawing attention to the work of Elevate Branson, which addresses the root causes of generational poverty to create lasting change. They provide resources, relationships and a network of support that provides hope, dignity and purposeful work.
For more information about SMAC and upcoming events, go to www.smac-art.org.
