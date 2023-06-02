RS F schoalrships Phillips.jpg

RSHS graduate Meadow Phillips (right) receives the Miller Family Scholarship from School Foundation Board Member Ryan Quick (left).

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

Almost three dozen 2023 seniors from Reeds Spring High School received scholarships from the Reeds Spring Foundation. 

Thirty-three students received some help in paying for college or trade school, when the foundation awarded $79,200 worth of scholarships to graduating seniors.

The scholarships ranged in value from $100 to $10,000. The two biggest scholarships of 2023, totaling $16,000 were The Wolf in the Darkness Scholarship and the Dolly Parton Literacy Scholarship.

Receiving the Wolf in the Darkness Scholarship in the amount of $10,000 was Zach Boulton. The Dolly Parton Literacy Scholarship in the amount of $6,000 was received by Harmony Andrews.

Other scholarships given from the foundation were:

Arvest Foundation Scholarship - $4,500 to Will Foster

Miller Family Scholarship - $3,500 to Meadow Phillips

Caring Americans Scholarship - $3,500 to Conner Hull

Caring Americans Scholarship - $3,500 to Rosie Williams

Ron Jett Memorial Scholarship - $3,500 to Faith Jones

Troy Nelson Hood Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Allisyn Vance

Dake Wells Architecture Scholarship - $3,000 to Ben Fuller

Stiles Roofing Scholarship - $3,000 to Sage Patrick

Fort Barnes Scholarship - $3,000 to Ellie Dunagan

Pizza World Scholarship - $3,000 to Evan Brandsma

Netwatch Scholarship - $3,000 to Sam Avers

Class of 1973 Scholarship - $3,000 to Olivia Giebler

Bill Kirsch Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Piper Megellas

Jan Kirsch Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Emilee Dees

Sue Quick Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Madison Langston

Youth Football Scholarship - $3,000 to Adam Lewis

JMARK Scholarship - $1,500 to Clayton Moser

Reeds Spring Alumni Scholarship - $1,000 to Preston Blubaugh

Class of 1991 Scholarship- $1,000 to Anna Caravella

Booster Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Riley Sadler

Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Madilyn Irvin

Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Jacob Mallick

Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Madison Wood

Friends of the Wolves Scholarship - $500 to Amara Awtry

Project Graduation Scholarship- $500 to Eben Crain

Project Graduation Scholarship- $500 to Leah Wyatt

Glenn Pace Scholarship- $500 to Nick Rogers

Glenn Pace Scholarship- $500 to Josh Lowe

Funky Twig Scholarship - $500 to Gary Smith

MSTA Scholarship - $500 to Ally Moore

MSTA Scholarship - $500 to Kennedy Brown

Evelyn Grace Scholarship - $100 to Ally Moore

Merwyn Grace Scholarship - $100 to Kennedy Brown

The scholarship funds were raised by the Reeds Spring Foundation yearly fundraisers including PACK NIGHT at the Dolly Parton Stampede. Other scholarships were donated by area businesses and residents. 

For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.