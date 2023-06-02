Almost three dozen 2023 seniors from Reeds Spring High School received scholarships from the Reeds Spring Foundation.
Thirty-three students received some help in paying for college or trade school, when the foundation awarded $79,200 worth of scholarships to graduating seniors.
The scholarships ranged in value from $100 to $10,000. The two biggest scholarships of 2023, totaling $16,000 were The Wolf in the Darkness Scholarship and the Dolly Parton Literacy Scholarship.
Receiving the Wolf in the Darkness Scholarship in the amount of $10,000 was Zach Boulton. The Dolly Parton Literacy Scholarship in the amount of $6,000 was received by Harmony Andrews.
Other scholarships given from the foundation were:
Arvest Foundation Scholarship - $4,500 to Will Foster
Miller Family Scholarship - $3,500 to Meadow Phillips
Caring Americans Scholarship - $3,500 to Conner Hull
Caring Americans Scholarship - $3,500 to Rosie Williams
Ron Jett Memorial Scholarship - $3,500 to Faith Jones
Troy Nelson Hood Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Allisyn Vance
Dake Wells Architecture Scholarship - $3,000 to Ben Fuller
Stiles Roofing Scholarship - $3,000 to Sage Patrick
Fort Barnes Scholarship - $3,000 to Ellie Dunagan
Pizza World Scholarship - $3,000 to Evan Brandsma
Netwatch Scholarship - $3,000 to Sam Avers
Class of 1973 Scholarship - $3,000 to Olivia Giebler
Bill Kirsch Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Piper Megellas
Jan Kirsch Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Emilee Dees
Sue Quick Memorial Scholarship - $3,000 to Madison Langston
Youth Football Scholarship - $3,000 to Adam Lewis
JMARK Scholarship - $1,500 to Clayton Moser
Reeds Spring Alumni Scholarship - $1,000 to Preston Blubaugh
Class of 1991 Scholarship- $1,000 to Anna Caravella
Booster Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Riley Sadler
Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Madilyn Irvin
Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Jacob Mallick
Rotary Club Scholarship - $1,000 to Madison Wood
Friends of the Wolves Scholarship - $500 to Amara Awtry
Project Graduation Scholarship- $500 to Eben Crain
Project Graduation Scholarship- $500 to Leah Wyatt
Glenn Pace Scholarship- $500 to Nick Rogers
Glenn Pace Scholarship- $500 to Josh Lowe
Funky Twig Scholarship - $500 to Gary Smith
MSTA Scholarship - $500 to Ally Moore
MSTA Scholarship - $500 to Kennedy Brown
Evelyn Grace Scholarship - $100 to Ally Moore
Merwyn Grace Scholarship - $100 to Kennedy Brown
The scholarship funds were raised by the Reeds Spring Foundation yearly fundraisers including PACK NIGHT at the Dolly Parton Stampede. Other scholarships were donated by area businesses and residents.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
