Hollister residents who have children under 18 can get free library cards at the Taneyhills Community Library thanks to the city of Hollister’s recreational partnership program.
“The partnership with the Taneyhills Library is actually a part of a larger program that the City of Hollister has through our parks department,” said Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead. “The park board allocates funds annually for recreational service contracts. The park board realized several years ago that there are just some services that are needed in the community that the city is just unable to provide for one reason or another.”
According to Olmstead, the city works with their recreational partners to provide services for the community that the city can not.
“Something that I believe Hollister is really good at doing is working with our partners and realizing that people specialize in their area of expertise for a reason,” said Olmstead. “We work with them and partner with them so we can provide more for the community.”
The Recreational Service Contracts program was started in 2014 to help the community receive funds to help offset the cost of recreational programs in the area, allowing more accessibility to Hollister residents and Hollister students, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
According to Olmstead, the partnership program started as a way to help residents cover the costs of sports, but has now grown to include other recreational programs.
“We have been doing the recreational services program for years,” said Olmstead. “Every year in January we open up the program for partnership proposals, and it kind of started more geared toward sports, and outdoor activities but we realized that not all residents enjoy chasing a soccer ball or tumbling in gymnastics, so it was expanded to try to reach other entities.”
The recreational partners for 2021 are the Premier Dance Academy, the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA, Southern Missouri Arts Connection, and the Taneyhills Community Library, according to Olmstead.
“For this current budget year, (which) runs along with our budget year, we have four organizations that came forward with requested proposals and were awarded various amounts of funds for their program,” said Olmstead. “Premier Dance Academy offers dance classes and has been involved with the program for years. The YMCA partners with the (Hollister public school) Tiger Academy to offer programs. We realized the need for fine arts and SMAC started joining the city with the partnerships for their summer camps. Last year, Taneyhills Library reached out and we worked on a program that would increase the awareness of the library as well as provide that option for the residents to get library cards.”
According to Olmstead, the goal of the program is to directly impact the participants, to help residents pay for recreational programs to benefit their lives.
“We don’t like to utilize the fund to buy resources or rehab a building,” said Olmstead. “It is really about giving the opportunity to the residents of Hollister to be able to get out and participate in something. So we help with what is essentially like a scholarship program, that helps offset the costs that the residents would have to pay to participate in these programs.”
Olmstead explained that the partnership program is not limited to children’s programs, but since the program started that potential partners who have sent in proposals have all been for children’s recreational services.
“Typically, historically, it has been geared toward children,” said Olmstead. “We have tried to find organizations that work towards adults and seniors but they have not come forward yet. It seems to be that the children (programs) is where it ends up working towards. It does not have to be children programs, the proposals are open to any of the organizations out there that provide services in the recreational side of things and it be theatrical arts, visual arts, it may be athletics, we have partnered with the schools youth athletic programs in the past to help offset those expenses.”
According to Olmstead, each year the city tries to reach out to organizations who they know have recreational programs for possible partnership opportunities, but the city also puts out a public notice when requests for proposals are being taken.
“We try to reach out to organizations that we know are out there, and those who we have either partnered with in the past or have shown interest in the program,” said Olmstead. “We try to make them aware that it’s that time but if they just kind of follow the end of December to the first of January and watch for our notice. We will do a public notice for requests for proposals, which is usually open for about 30 days to get those to us. Then they would go before the park board usually in February and then they could be recommended for the board of aldermen to coincide with the budget and what funds have been allocated.”
According to Olmstead, this year the park board set aside $15,000 for this program.
“Each entity had their request for how much they would need for their program during their proposals,” said Olmstead. “Then the park board allocated something for everyone. So every group was invited to be a partner this year.”
According to Olmstead, if residents are interested in what programs or scholarships are offered through the partnership, they should reach out to the individual organizations themselves.
For more information about the partnership program with the Taneyhills Community Library visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org/ or call 417-334-1418.
For more information about the partnership program at the Ozark Mountain Family YMCA visit www.orymca.org/ozark-mountain-family-ymca or call 417-337-9622.
For more information about the partnership program at Premiere Dance Academy visit www.premieredance-branson.com/ or call 417-335-5061.
For more information about the partnership program at Southern Missouri Art Connection visit www.smac-art.org or call (417) 598-1568.
