The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will be hosting the 25th Annual Vulture Ventures after having to do the program virtually last year.
Vulture Venture will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. with live presentations with a live captive turkey vulture at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., according to a statement from Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.
At this annual free event, locals and tourists will be given many learning opportunities. There will be a live presentation, outdoor viewing with spotting scopes, indoor activities and crafts while they learn about one of nature’s overlooked members of an ecosystem, the vultures.
The up-close and personal view of Alice the turkey vulture has limited space. Registration is required to attend one of the Alice the Turkey Vulture presentations.
To register visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182400.
For more information email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-334-4865 ext 0.
