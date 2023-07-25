Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his Top 5 for the month of July.
The Top 5 features information for the city of Hollister in the categories of City Finances at a Glance, What is Being Built, Water, Sewer and Streets, Current Topics of Interest and What is Next.
Finances At A Glance
July Revenue:
Projected: $673,550
Actual: $678,958
July Balances: Total $4,037,305
Unrestricted $3,242,446
Reserves $2,552,866
Bond Retirement:
Ziegenfuss congratulates all who have worked through the accelerated retirement of the Series 2013 Certificate of Participation. The city has issued a payment of $1,236,650 and paid off the certificate approximately three years early, which means it is no longer facing a $700,000 annual payment next year and a $800,000 annual payment the following year. It will also net the city $150,000 in interest savings. Ziegenfuss said the transaction will serve Hollister well.
What is being Built
Commercial:
There are four ongoing projects on Downing Street ncluding Embers Cigar Lounge, Josh Gillespie’s Artisan Studio, a new expansion of the Hollister Coffee Company in the former bank drive through and façade work on the former Grandma’s Goodies and Gumbo location.
Residential:
Two new homes are permitted or under construction. A new Planned Development District (PDD) is speaking with us about land near the intersection of US. Hwy 65 and State Hwy 265.
Water, Sewer and Streets
The 1st Street and Elm Street intersection is continuing some stormwater improvements prior to the resurfacing of Elm Street this summer. The area around the Community Center (Depot) completed significant improvements to its stormwater drainage system. More will need to be done in conjunction with the MN&A Railroad.
Sewer:
The Wastewater Treatment Plant is in the midst of replacing four of the eight oxidation ditch rotors at a cost of $700,000. The funds are made available from the Taney County Capital Improvement (Sewer) Sales Tax.
Current Topics of Interest
Police:
The implementation of a “Special Services Squad” made up of administrative personnel and support staff is in progress.
Yacht Club:
Site work on an extraordinary recreational vehicle park continues.
City Hall:
Expect to see an Adult Use Marijuana 3% sales tax ballot initiative on the Aug. 8 election ballot for both the city and the county.
What is Next
Updated Informational Video:
Hollister’s existing informational video is becoming dated and in need of refreshing and the city is currently filming an updated version.
Highway 86:
Big changes are ongoing with the Long Creek Bridge and the East Hwy 86 corridor. Expect construction delays and be mindful of traffic pattern changes impacting safety.
For more information and monthly updates, visit www.hollistermo.gov or download the Hollister app.
