TikTok users are trespassing and using the failed Indian Ridge development as the backdrop in a ‘Missouri Ghost Town’ video.
The video which was released on March 26 by user @carriejernigan1 and quickly went viral.
According to a press release from Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, a recent TikTok video went viral about the Indian Ridge development, located off MO 76 West near Branson West, that went bankrupt (in 2009).
According to the release, there has been a constant flow of people walking down in the development over the April 3 weekend, which has caused this location to become somewhat of a tourist attraction. Rader urged people to visit the many tourist attractions in Stone County, including Table Rock Lake, instead of trespassing on private property
“This is private property and you can be cited for trespassing,” said the release. “Our Deputies are very busy handling calls for service and really do not want to write people tickets for trespassing. Please do not enter the property. Please do not trespass on the property.”
According to Rader, the one TikToK video has brought out a lot of people.
“We also have had some ghost hunters out there,” said Rader. “We have talked to a lot of people and told them they can’t be in there. It is private property. That is the big thing, you don’t want someone coming to your house and tromping around on your property. It is a liability with all the buildings, they aren’t in good shape, someone could fall and could get hurt.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, under developer Jim Shirato and Donald Snider with North Shore Developments, the resort began with the groundbreaking in June of 2007.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, construction on the 1,000 acre, the $1.6 million dollar project came to a halt in 2009 when the bank that financed the project was taken over by the FDIC. The developers were unable to get the FDIC to continue funding on the project and began looking for other funding.
In 2011, after unsuccessfully finding the funding to continue working on the development, the devolpers plead guilty in a federal court in Springfield for violating the Missouri Clean Water Act. Shirato was fined $215,000 and Snider was fined $100,000, according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
The FDIC purchased the 800-acre property in July 2012 for $3.1 million. The FDIC sold it later that year, but the buyer failed to close. A 25-acre parcel was sold to Jim Jones for $700,000 in 2014 and then the rest was sold later that year to Ascent Acquisitions for $1.4 million in July 2014, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
In 2017, three people were sentenced to serve time for their role in the failed development, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives. David Drake, 76, of Lone Tree, Colorado; Donald D. Snider, 57, of Littleton, Colorado; and Heather A. Gibbs, 54, who is Snider’s wife, were all sentenced in a federal court for their role in committing bank fraud in relation to the failed Indian Ridge development.
Drake and Snider were each sentenced to five years in federal prison, while Gibbs was sentenced to three years probation.
To see the original video, go to tiktok.com/@carriejernigan1/video/6944122520094166278.eo/6944122520094166278.
