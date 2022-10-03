One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position.
Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for Cathy Stepp was not a transparent process because Mayor Larry Milton and three other aldermen had decided from the outset to make Stepp the next city administrator.
“The process was a sham,” Rodriguez said. “They pushed their friend through. They didn’t care about the directors or the public’s concerns.”
The city placed former Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins on leave on April 20, 2022. At the time, the city said Dobbins had a retirement date of April 30, 2022. The city later released a separation agreement, which said Dobbins was to be paid just under $150,000.
At that time, City Clerk Lisa Westfall was named the city’s acting administrator, and she told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was not interested in permanently taking the position.
The publicly announced process for replacing Dobbins was to use accounting and business advisory company Baker Tilly, as the search firm to find the candidates for a new city administrator.
Alderman Cody Fenton told Branson Tri-Lakes News Milton had brought up Stepp even before Dobbins was officially done with the city.
“Before Stan was even officially retired and out the door, Cathy was pitched to us by Larry,” Fenton said. “Several of us, the three that voted against her, it’s not anything personal, but she doesn’t meet the qualifications of the [city] code and she really has no qualifications.”
The Branson City Code says the City Administrator position: “shall be appointed by the mayor and board for an indefinite term. He shall be at least 25 years of age, should have a master’s degree in business or public administration or a related field, and shall be chosen solely on the basis of his executive and administrative qualifications, with special reference to his actual experience in, or his knowledge of, accepted practice in respect to the duties of the office set forth in this section. Appointment of any city administrator shall be based solely upon qualifications, without regard to his political beliefs or affiliations. At the time of his appointment, he need not be a resident of the city, but during his tenure in office he shall reside in the city and devote his full-time to the performance of the duties of his office.”
A vote to offer a contract to Stepp was avoided on July 19, when Aldermen Clay Cooper, Fenton, and Rodriguez voted to not go into a closed executive session to discuss offering a contract to Stepp. At the time, Milton did not cast a tie-breaking vote, and the closed session failed on a 3-3 vote with Aldermen Marshall Howden, Ralph LeBlanc, and Ruth Denham voting yes.
Fenton said Milton had said he didn’t want to push forward without a consensus among the aldermen at the time, and it’s why the process with Baker Tilly was allowed to continue. Fenton said they were provided with packets of information about candidates.
“We had several qualified candidates, with over 20 years experience, with master’s degrees, from vacation destination cities,” Rodriguez said. “Marshall, Ralph, Ruth [Denham], and Larry all pushed for their friend Cathy, who was nowhere close to qualified for the job. They tried to force her down our throats since day one before we even started looking.”
He added he and fellow aldermen Clay Cooper and Cody Fenton were routinely criticized by the yes-voting aldermen and Milton for opposition to circumventing the publicly announced process and directly hiring Stepp.
“They tried to stop the process at every turn and were finally successful and stopped the process two weeks early,” Rodriguez said. “Cody, Clay, and myself were all told we stalled the process the whole time, which implied their candidate was inevitable because their minds were made up and they had the votes. They never gave the process an earnest shot.”
Fenton agreed.
“We were sent interview information, we were given packets with details about the candidates [Baker Tilly] had identified as top candidates to pursue, it was again made clear Cathy was the choice, they had the majority, and there was no appetite to interview,” Fenton said. “I think that’s what myself, Chuck, and Clay were looking for: let’s interview these people who were identified as being qualified on paper by the search firm and go through the interview process.”
Fenton said he believed members of the HR committee had done some candidate interviews, but the full board did not interview any candidates as a unit, not even with Stepp.
According to Rodriguez, Stepp wouldn’t have made it through the vetting process without being ordered to make her a final candidate.
“Cathy only made it through the process because BT was told to push her through,” Rodriguez said. “After the vote, I asked for a psych evaluation on the candidate [per normal vetting procedure], and the four yes voters were adamantly against it. They gave no excuse for not going through a psych evaluation. They said I was being ridiculous, and people just need to get to know her on their own.”
Rodriguez said Milton had said he wants Stepp as administrator so he can push items ahead of a re-election campaign.
“The mayor made it clear to us he had an election coming up, and he needed Cathy to help push his agenda to get some things accomplished before the election,” Rodriguez said. “Very self serving of him and the other yes voters. I’m very disappointed, and hope these aldermen do better with their future proxy votes of the people of Branson.”
As Stepp has been named the new Branson City Administrator, Rodriguez said he’s hoping she does a job which benefits all Branson citizens.
“I hope she does Branson well,” Rodriguez said. “I just don’t think she was the best option, or should have been an option at all.”
Fenton said at this point, they owe it to everyone to see if Stepp can do the job.
“I’m not going to be a naysayer or go against her,” Fenton said. “But I am concerned about the lack of experience running a city. I think it’s going to be, in a time when we need strong leadership because we don’t have a city attorney or permanent finance director, we need strong leadership and someone who knows how to be the CEO and manage a city. So we’ll see where it goes.”
Fenton said as interim administrator Lisa Westfall has done an outstanding job.
“She’s kept the city on a positive track and I want it to continue,” Fenton said.
Fenton praised Rodriguez, who he said made it clear through this situation he will do what he feels is best for the city, even if it goes against the wishes of the mayor.
Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News he voted no on the contract for Stepp because he wanted to see the entire hiring process operate as it was announced to the public, including holding public meetings.
Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News he disagreed with much of the criticism.
“I want to point out there were five aldermen here at this press conference and Chuck was the only one not present,” Milton said. “When we started this process, there is no question that Cathy came to my mind. When we started the process, Jan [Fischer], the city’s HR Director, put out a solicitation for city administrators. Jan received 11 applications, Cathy was one of them, and she scored very high. But, Jan’s opinion was the application pool wasn’t large enough, so the board voted to hire Baker Tilly to do a national search for our administrator.”
Milton said Baker Tilly received over 50 applications, and narrowed the list down to 10, which included Stepp, but she was not the highest scoring candidate.
“There was one applicant who had the highest score, but the board quickly eliminated him,” Milton said.
When pressed by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Milton said the aldermen considered factors beyond what was on the printed page.
“When we received all the applications and it was narrowed down to 10, we also received video interviews of the candidates, and the board eliminated [the top scoring candidate] after viewing their video interview,” Milton said.
Milton confirmed Fenton’s statement the board did not have an interview with candidates as an entire board, but some members did have interviews with candidates, and they had video interviews of candidates which were reviewed.
The mayor said he didn’t break the 3-3 tie the first time the potential of a contract being offered to Stepp because he wanted to build a consensus, but this time he voted to offer Stepp the contract for several reasons.
“My decision point was based on observing Cathy for the last year and a half on P and Z,” Milton said. “I know her character and mindset is very supportive to the current board. Openness, transparency, her heart is in Branson, and she has 10 years in federal government experience. She has been a state senator.
“It really boiled down to I knew Cathy would be in lock-step with this board’s desires. So with that information, that helped me make the decision to break the tie in the second vote.”
Milton said the other final candidate had city manager experience and is currently managing a city, but that Stepp’s state and federal management experience including managing District 5 for the EPA, gave her extensive experience in management.
“She had a $500 million budget [with state DNR],” Milton said. “She knows how the state and federal government operate, and she should be able to help us get much needed grants for city infrastructure.”
Milton said he didn’t recall saying anything about his re-election campaign in connection with Stepp’s hiring.
“I believe Cathy is going to do so many things to achieve the agenda prepared by the board as a whole,” Milton said. “The board is unified with some of the big tasks in front of us. I believe Cathy is going to serve city hall and our community very well.
“My choice of Cathy had absolutely nothing to do with the election coming up. I just think she’s just the best person for the position.”
Alderman Ruth Denham said Stepp was just simply the best choice in her mind.
“I took it upon myself to go to the city’s website [of the second candidate],” Denham said. “I watched their city meetings and I’m sure he does a great job there. They have a Dollar General and a grocery store. They didn’t have as many employees, and they have maybe one event a year. It reminded me of 1994, 1995 city of Branson.
Denham said when Stepp applied for Planning and Zoning, she felt Stepp’s resume was so strong she almost didn’t believe it to be real.
“I went and talked to the Department of Environmental Resources, I spoke to the EPA,” Denham said. “They spoke highly of her. I was here during the boom of 1994 and 1995 and you need people to take the city forward in those times and I think Cathy is the best choice to lead.”
Denham said in her case, the fix was never in with her.
“I can’t understand why he’s so negative,” Denham said about Rodriguez.
Howden said he has no idea why anyone would think aldermen are pushing a “buddy” through to the city administrator position.
“I didn’t know Stepp before she began getting involved in Branson government,” Howden said. “In fact, when we were discussing placing people on P and Z, I was looking at someone else, and Larry said to look at her resume.
“She is qualified. She was vetted and passed through as a finalist in both sets of finalists [internal Branson HR and Baker Tilly.]”
Howden said some people with a personal vendetta against Larry are likely spurring on Rodriguez’s comments.
“She’s a known commodity,” Howden said. “She has already been serving Branson.”
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc sent a prepared statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News where he took much of the criticism from Rodriguez and others to task.
LeBlanc said outside of one interaction on Planning and Zoning regarding a special use permit for a business he had no other meetings with Stepp, and he had no formal friendship with her.
He said he first knew of Stepp’s interest when Milton gave him and Cooper her resume on May 3, 2022, to be an interim or assistant city administrator.
“I looked it over and I was honestly very impressed with her personal and governmental experience,” LeBlanc said. “With a resume like hers it was apparent that she could be someone that could not only lead the city but someone who had a vast reach in resources that could benefit Branson.”
LeBlanc said the city’s HR department only had six applications for the position, which led the board to pay Baker Tilly around $25,000 for the search.
“Chuck’s allegation that we attempted to derail the hunt is absolutely false and misleading,” LeBlanc said. “We all committed to it.”
He said there was no pushing of anyone on aldermen, and Milton’s opinion had no impact at all on his decision to support Stepp.
“As far as Chuck’s accusation that Cathy only made it through because BT was told to ‘push her through’ I do not believe this to be factual because in the scoring process Cathy Stepp scored an 11 and she was only out scored by one other applicant that scored 12,” LeBlanc said. “So I think that is also a fabrication of the truth. Chuck never asked for a psych evaluation for Cathy. Jan offered to do a personality test like a Myers Briggs style test that would identify leadership qualities and the city department heads would have had to do the same. We just thought it was not a good idea because we wanted to give Cathy and staff to formulate their own working style.”
He said he had talked to voters in Ward III about their desires for a city leader, and none of them mentioned a candidate having a master’s degree. He said when he called references on Cathy he only received complimentary reports.
Stepp officially started in her new position on Monday, Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.