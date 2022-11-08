Lowes of Hollister teams up with Fire District for safety

Lowes of Hollister recently donated 804 smoke alarms and 100 replacement batteries to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District for free installation in area homes.
According to a post from the fire protection district, the human body is trained from a very young age to wake up to a noise. It could be a phone, doorbell or alarm clock. However, a human will not wake up to the smell of smoke. Smoke can cause a deeper sleep. If a fire occurs while sleeping, a working smoke alarm could be the difference between life and death.
If you need a smoke alarm in your home, call the fire district office at (417) 334-3440.
