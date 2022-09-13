Branson High School students looking to learn about the world of work are getting a crash course on the subject during a Professional Boot Camp being hosted by the Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Students, or GO CAPS.
The program allows juniors or seniors to be fully immersed in professional experiences, where they would be mentored by actual employers. The students choose a path where they are interested in pursuing a career, such as medicine and health care, business and entrepreneurship, or education.
The students in the boot camp have been learning about many things to help them begin and grow a career, such as the importance of making a good first impression. Students were shown how being on time, a firm handshake, making eye contact, and dressing in a professional manner can make a difference with a potential employer.
Representatives of the Branson Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau taught students how to craft an elevator pitch, where they tell an employer what value they can bring to the business in 30 seconds or less.
Students also participated in team building activities, and exercises designed to grow the student’s creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration skills.
In addition to learning skills necessary for a successful career, the students participating in the program also earn high school and college credit.
More about the GO CAPS program can be found at gocapsbranson.yourcapsnetwork.org.
