Two people died in Omaha, Arkansas in a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.
On Feb. 22, a call came into the Boone County Sheriff’s Office about unresponsive individuals found at a residence located off New Hope Road in Omaha.
“When emergency personnel arrived at the location, they discovered four individuals unresponsive inside a small storage structure that the family was living in,” said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberts in a press release.
Eston Warren, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency personnel performed lifesaving treatment on Betty Warren, 50, Amber Watts, 29 and a 9-year-old girl.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, “The child was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.“
Betty Warren and Amber Watts were both transported by helicopter to CoxSouth in Springfield where they are still in critical condition as of time of publication.
The cause of the incident was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning due to kerosene heaters being used in the small space.
“I would like to remind citizens that during times of extreme cold or power outages to use caution when using generators and alternate heat sources in confined living spaces,” Sheriff Roberson said. “Carbon monoxide is produced from these heat sources and combustion engines that prevents the body from getting oxygen. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and shortness of breath.”
The sheriff encouraged families to take stock of the safety by checking fire extinguishers, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
