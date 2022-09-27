Elevate Branson has presented a grant to help support children in a Stone County town.
The Crane Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks received a $5,000 grant from Elevate Branson, according to a press release from the club. These funds will be used to support the day to day operations at the Crane location.
The Crane unit had its ribbon cutting last October and began providing services in the spring of 2022.
According to Branson Tri-Lake News archives Chief Executive Officer Stoney Hays said the organization identified a need in the community to offer after school programs to Crane students.
“They identified a need in their community. They had churches providing after school programs, and they saw a huge need...about 70 kids attending every week,” Hays said in a previous interview. “The Boys & Girls Club of America reached out and introduced me to Leasa (Brosseau). Our conversation started right then. We had many town hall meetings in Crane in 2019 and really started to plan. Then 2020 hit, and although we put things on hold, we continued the discussion.”
The Crane location of the Boys & Girls Club serves families with children ages 6 to 12, while supporting working parents in the community. The cost of serving one child is $1,600 per year.
“We know children who attend an after school program like the Boys & Girls Club at least 52 times a year, the program will have a direct impact on their academic success, their ability to make healthy life decisions, and to help build character to allow them to become good citizens of their community,” Hays said.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks mission statement states the organization is “dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”
The core beliefs of the club is to provide:
- a safe place to learn and grow
- ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals
- life-enhancing programs and character development experience
- hope and opportunity
The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks consists of three separate Units located in Taney and Stone counties: Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring.
For more information visit www.bgcozarks.org.
