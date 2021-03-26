For almost a year, the city of Branson has been working on ways to loosen city code in regards to recreational vehicle parking on theater properties.
A first reading, for an amendment to Branson Municipal Code regarding overnight parking of recreational vehicles at theaters, has been postponed till May 25 by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
This topic originally received recognition when a local theater came before the Branson Planning Commission in the summer of 2020 for a Special Use Permit.
The request then led to recommendations being made by the Planning and Development Department, which were later approved by the Planning Commission, to add amendments to Branson Municipal Code to address the possible negative outcomes parking recreational vehicles on theater properties could present to neighboring properties.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, the proposed recommendations are based on the discussion and comments received on this topic during the past Planning Commission meetings and from survey results gathered from local theaters.
The following proposed code changes are as follows:
Chapter 86
Add a clause to allow overnight parking of recreational vehicles when otherwise allowed
by code.
Chapter 94
No.1, create a definition for ‘motor home’ and copy the definition for recreational motor vehicle
from Chapter 86.
No.2, create use standards to allow overnight parking of a recreational motor vehicle or
motor home within a theater property:
- Only a single recreational motor vehicle or motor home shall be allowed as a permitted use; more than one shall require approval of a special use permit.
- The vehicle must be parked within an approved off-street parking area and to the rear or side of the primary structure.
- This shall be limited to three occurrences per year and a maximum of seven consecutive days per occurrence.
According to Director of Planning and Development Joel Hornickel, these changes will actually loosen the reins where there currently is nothing within the Branson Municipal Code to allow for any on-site recreational motor vehicle parking.
“As I stated in the staff report, this is actually loosening the code requirements in our community,” said Hornickel. “Right now recreation vehicles are not allowed to stay overnight on theater properties, at all. In working with theaters, and working with the Planning Commission, this is loosening those restrictions.”
Upon the motion for a postponement, Alderman Bill Skains responded with the following:
“I had also had some discussions with the theater people and they didn’t want any restrictions on the number of times a theater could have access to parking in their parking lots but I do get what Jeff was saying and what Joel had alluded to: didn’t want that to be a caravan behind places. I get all that.
“The other issue that I got a problem with is the $1,050 Special Use Permit; staff’s already paid in this, and not trying to denigrate anything they do but we’re trying to make it better for the theaters and the community and I just want to do what we can to try to help these people out. And I do get what Joel’s saying, we’re trying to relax this (but) I’d like to find a way to further relax it, be more (of a) benefit to them and get a few more numbers of theaters to contribute to this discussion.”
Background:
According to the report, no past requests had been made to creatively challenge the city’s regulations pertaining to this topic until last year (summer 2020).
During the May 5, 2020 and July 7, 2020 Planning Commission meetings, a request was made for a Special Use Permit to operate a campground and vehicle park within a property (Encore Theater Branson, previously known as the Mel Tillis Theater) which included a theater and was zoned Community Commercial. The specific request was to provide the property owner the opportunity to have recreational vehicles within their property overnight to provide a place for their performers to sleep.
After both requests were denied by the Planning Commission, staff was asked to explore the topic to determine if opportunities could be created to better address what had been requested.
During the November 3, 2020 Planning Commission meeting, staff provided background, research and some consideration for potential regulations on this topic.
Staff was also asked to reach out to the local theaters to gather their input.
As a result, an 11-question survey was created and distributed to the 35 area theaters on December 9, 2020. After approximately two weeks, staff had received 14 responses which were then presented to the Planning Commission during their January 5, 2021 meeting, according to the report.
The results of the study showed the following:
- 64% have had overnight parking
- 86% felt theaters should be allowed to have overnight parking
- 56% had overnight parking 3 times or less
- 78% had overnight parking 7 days or less per occurrence
- 78% had only one vehicle parked per occurrence
- No change had more support than not allowing overnight parking
- Special Use Permit ranked higher than a Temporary Use Permit as a process to obtain parking permission
According to the report, within the Branson Municipal Code, recreational vehicles are mentioned in Chapter 38 - Environment, Chapter 86 - Traffic and Vehicles and 94 - Zoning.
The report states that while Chapter 38 provides regulations for their use in floodplain areas and Chapter 94 allows for their use in campgrounds and vehicle parks, it is within Chapter 86 that their use is only allowed within the parking lot of a business during hours of operation or overnight within an establishment designated for camping.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov for more information.
