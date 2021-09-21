Reeds Spring High School announced its Homecoming court. The Homecoming Football game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Reeds Spring Homecoming Court includes: Blayne Blevins, Carley Kite, Easton Byrne, Amarah Porter, Evan Gross, Lizzie Murray, Tyler Yezefski, Lexi Essick Maverick Porter, Cailyn Kite, Harley Watson, Sebastian Michaud, Eben Crain, and Kennedy Brown.
