The Missouri Department of Transportation will be doing seal coat work on Taney County Route U between Missouri Route 124 and end of state maintenance north of the Missouri/Arkansas state line on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24.
The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. MoDOT crews will seal the road with a mixture of rock and oil to maintain and preserve the roadway. MoDOT said such treatments keep roads from deteriorating and extend their life.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot vehicle guiding them through the work zones. Drivers on side roads are encouraged to wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the state routes. Traffic may be stopped for up to 15 minutes in the work areas and drivers are urged to find alternate routes, if possible. No signed detours are planned.
Local residents will be able to get to driveway entrances along the road. Message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule, which could be altered due to weather or scheduling conflicts.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at (417) 895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest.
