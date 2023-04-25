The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County was honored by both the city of Branson and the city of Hollister for their service to area children.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton and Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton both signed Proclamations declaring April 2 through April 8 as National Junior Auxiliary week. These proclamations were presented to the members of the JATC.
The JATC’s mission is focused on children and families through hands-on service projects with servant leadership, according to a press release from the JATC.
“That’s what your local Junior Auxiliary Chapter is all about,” states the release. “Junior Auxiliary members fill backpacks with school supplies and provide Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without. They help down and out families get back on their feet and break the cycle of dependency. They teach children how to be healthy and safe, how to reject bullying, and how to persevere beyond disabilities or disadvantages. Junior Auxiliary impacts the future of a child. We care today and build character for tomorrow. Junior Auxiliary does more than make a difference. It changes lives!”
For more information visit www.jatcmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.