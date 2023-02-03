The Branson Wedding Expo took place on Sunday, Jan. 289 at the Branson at the Branson Event Center.
The Expo, which was free to the public, hosted area wedding service businesses for brides and groom to see what the area professionals had to offer. From wedding cakes, DJ’s, photographers, attire, decor, child care services and venues, the expo showcased them all. There was even a bridal fashion show at noon.
Vendors included:
- Touch of Class
- Branson Party Rentals
- Rosewood Floral
- Live Events Missouri
- As You Wish Character Entertainment
- A & Co. Beauty Salon
- Complete Weddings & Events
- Atrium Event Center
- The Barn at Cricket Creek
- Jasmine Monteleon Photography
- Liberty Plantation
- Birch & Willow Spa
- Trent Fears Insurance Agency
- Pure Romance by Desire
- White Magnolia Real Estate
- Aundrea Rogers Photography
- Lana Raquel Photography
- Italian Kitchen
- Riley Jo Designs and Events
- 417 Balloon Co.
- Tiers By Stephanie
- Ivy Jeans Ozark Farmstead
- Sabbie Chic Events
- By Grace We’ve Been Engraved
- The Dapper Hare Tobacco Company
- Renewal By Anderson
