Wedding Expo 5.jpg

The Branson Wedding Expo took place on Sunday, Jan. 29. 

 AJ Fahr

The Branson Wedding Expo took place on Sunday, Jan. 289 at the Branson at the Branson Event Center.  

The Expo, which was free to the public, hosted area wedding service businesses for brides and groom to see what the area professionals had to offer. From wedding cakes, DJ’s, photographers, attire, decor, child care services and venues, the expo showcased them all. There was even a bridal fashion show at noon. 

Wedding Expo 1.jpg
Wedding Expo 2.jpg
Wedding Expo 3.jpg
Wedding Expo 4.jpg

 

Vendors included: 

- Touch of Class

- Branson Party Rentals

- Rosewood Floral

- Live Events Missouri

- As You Wish Character Entertainment

 - A & Co. Beauty Salon

- Complete Weddings & Events

- Atrium Event Center

 - The Barn at Cricket Creek

- Jasmine Monteleon Photography 

- Liberty Plantation

- Birch & Willow Spa

- Trent Fears Insurance Agency

- Pure Romance by Desire

- White Magnolia Real Estate

- Aundrea Rogers Photography

- Lana Raquel Photography

- Italian Kitchen

- Riley Jo Designs and Events

- 417 Balloon Co.

- Tiers By Stephanie

- Ivy Jeans Ozark Farmstead

- Sabbie Chic Events

- By Grace We’ve Been Engraved

- The Dapper Hare Tobacco Company

- Renewal By Anderson

Wedding Expo 8.jpg
Wedding Expo 10.jpg
Wedding Expo 14.jpg
Wedding Expo 13.jpg
Wedding Expo 12.jpg
Wedding Expo 16.jpg
Wedding Expo 18.jpg
Wedding Expo 17.jpg
Wedding Expo 15.jpg
Wedding Expo 11.jpg
Wedding Expo 9.jpg
Wedding Expo 7.jpg
Wedding Expo 6.jpg

 

