The state of Missouri is continuing their efforts to detect COVID-19 across the state by testing wastewater samples in various counties.
The Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project, is conducted through the Missouri Departments of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and researchers at the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).
According to the Missouri DNR, the statewide project is being used to test domestic wastewater for genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
DNR Environmental Program Analyst Jessica Klutts said Missouri was one of the first states in the country to begin testing wastewater for the presence or absence of COVID genetic markers.
“We started in May of 2020 with a pilot study of nine facilities, and then we expanded to our broader facility set in July of 2020. Branson is the only one we are testing in Taney County and they came on board in July of 2020 with that expansion,” Klutts said.
Funding for the project is available through 2022, and Klutts said they plan to continue it until at least that long, but beyond that is unknown.
“Across the country there’s a broader interest in wastewater epidemiology. So the CDC is starting to get a program going to see what other diseases we can test in the wastewater that might be applicable after a pandemic,” Klutts said. “So obviously right now we are still focusing on COVID and variants, especially because we’re still having cases and surges, but in the future there might be a place for some other diseases too.”
The goal for testing wastewater is to be proactive in informing the public about what is happening in the state and mitigate disease impacts, according to DNR.
“SARS-CoV02 virus is shed in human feces and can be detected in wastewater by testing for specific genetic markers,” DNR said on their website. “Recent studies from across the country and around the world have found a direct correlation between the amount of viral genetic material in sewage and the number of reported cases in a sewershed, which is the area that drains into a community’s wastewater collection system.”
Although SARS-CoV-2 cannot be transmitted through wastewater, testing the wastewater is a cost-effective way to gather information that cannot be captured in clinical data and testing.
This form of testing can provide the ability to predict spikes and trends as people can be infected with the virus up to 14 days before showing any symptoms, according to DNR.
Marc Johnson, professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, is one of many people working on the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project.
Johnson said because people can take so long to show symptoms and be tested for COVID-19, wastewater testing allows them to predict what may be happening before clinical data.
“With the raw reads, where we just say how much SARS-CoV-2 is present, you can get a little bit of a jump. When people get infected they will often start to shed the genetic material before they even have symptoms, so we can predict that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” Johnson said.
The ability to see even a small prediction of spikes helps the state see the direction COVID-19 is going, especially when a lot of people don’t ever receive a COVID-19 test.
“The big advantage of testing wastewater is that you’re testing an entire community without having any personal identifying data attached to it. So you can’t figure out who has it, but you can figure out kind of changes over time and trends in the community from week to week,” Klutts said. “It’s also not biased towards people that just get tested. It’s kind of collecting (from) anyone that uses the restroom. It cuts out people who are asymptomatic, so you can catch that genetic material that people may not even know they’re sick and may not go to get tested.”
Klutts and Johnson agree that clinical testing and wastewater testing both have their benefits, but it is nice to have two options to see how Missouri and it’s counties are handling the virus.
“Both sets of data and all sets of data have their place. We haven’t overstated it from the beginning, in that this data is to be used with clinical data and to inform mitigation efforts, but no decisions should be made just on wastewater data,” Klutts said.
According to DNR, the project is funded by $850,000 in federal grants to DHSS. This gives the state the laboratories at MU to test up to 80 samples per week.
Sampling locations and counties were chosen based on a combination of factors and the data the state needed, including:
-Hotspots of infection
-Areas with no or low infection
-Critical industry areas
-Congregate institutions
-And geographic coverage
“In the beginning funding was a little narrower, so we were looking at bigger cities to just get the most people included.
Then DHSS set up (these) criteria (especially) for areas that needed to be tested more than others at the beginning of the pandemic,” Klutts said.
Johnson said wastewater treatment plants in the counties involved in the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project take a 24 hour wastewater composite, every 15 minutes to every half hour.
MU receives three tubes every 24 hours from the wastewater treatment plants that they then use to test for SARS-CoV-2 and other variants.
Most recently, the project has been able to detect the presence of the Delta variant, as well.
“For each wastewater sample, we sequence hundreds of thousands of copies of what’s in there. And then we sequence them all, and then we see the Delta variant this many times, we see it mutating this many times, and we compile that all together and then report to DHSS,” Johnson said. “We do give them percents, but what we report to the public is just what variants are present.
“The important thing is which variant is there because it can change very quickly.”
Results of the project are available to participating facilities and public health agencies, as well as to the public through the DHSS website.
DNR said the data will allow public health officials to be alerted about infection or lack of infection, which will give them the ability to direct resources, such as community testing events to the areas that need it the most.
For more information from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources visit dnr.mo.gov/pubs/documents/2020-09-11-coronavirus-sewershed-surveillence-project-flyer-2.pdf, or contact Jessica Klutts at jessica.klutts@dnr.mo.gov.
For more information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services visit health.mo.gov.
