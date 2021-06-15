The Copperhead Mountain Coaster at Shepherd of the Hills has officially welcomed its first drivers and riders.
On Friday, June 11, the adventure park hosted a soft opening to give folks the opportunity to be among the first to take in the loops, drops and curves of the new mountain coaster.
“We hired the best mountain coaster company, Wiegand,” Shepherd of the Hills general manager Jeff Johnson said. “They’re the No. 1 builders of mountain coasters in the country. We have been working with them since last November. We started our construction during our Trail of Lights, so that was a little messy at times, but we’ve been after it and working through the winter and a very wet May to get it going.”
Johnson explained the inspiration for the name of the Copperhead Mountain Coaster is drawn from two sources.
“In the (Shepherd of the Hills) play, Wash Gibbs says ‘I’ll stomp him like I would a young copperhead.’ It seemed like a nice, fitting tribute for a coaster that snakes its way down the hills. We’ll have the longest downhill track of anything in the area,” Johnson said. “We have a few hundred feet more than the Runaway in downhill (track), but our uphill is shorter. We have a wider, sweeping turn where the others do not. They’ll drop over 300 feet in elevation. It’s a very fun and exciting ride.”
In total, the downhill length of the mountain coaster is 3,350 feet long. If you add that together with the 1,450 feet of uphill track, you get a coaster that’s nearly a full mile long. The coaster track is divided into sections with names like lethal drop, lurking curve, slither and slide, venomous twists, the big strike, and constriction loop.
“A mountain coaster is a little more environmentally friendly in the sense that it’s using the elevation of the property itself and taking folks through the property using primarily the earth’s terrain as the bed underneath the track,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a pretty good hill there, so that takes them down across there. Of course we have a road we have to bridge over on our property as well, so that puts you pretty high in the air in a couple of spots.”
In recent years, Shepherd of the Hills has introduced several new adventures for folks to enjoy while visiting the property including the ropes course and ziplines. Johnson shared that by adding the mountain coaster, they’re enhancing the experience people can have when they come to visit the attraction.
“Having won the No. 1 Adventure Park the last couple of years from USA Today, we’re just continually pushing the envelope and continuing to grow and be bigger and better to satisfy more guests coming to the area,” Johnson said. “We have what I see as one of the best locations on an incredible property and a historic property. It wasn’t enough to just have an adventure park or call it that. We wanted to make sure we were checking the boxes that people are looking to fill when they’re looking for fun and excitement and thrills at Shepherd.”
The cost to ride the mountain coaster as a driver is $16. To have a passenger ride alongside is an additional $10. Riders must be 54 inches tall to operate the coaster cart as a driver. Children must be at least 3 years old and 38 inches tall to be a rider and must ride with someone age 16 or older.
After the soft opening last weekend, the ride was closed temporarily at the beginning of the week to install lights along the track. Prior to the opening of the coaster, Johnson said they also installed some new lights at one of their other attractions on the property.
“We put lights on Inspiration Tower, which was a pretty big deal to do. The lights are up, and now we’re working on synchronizing the music and colors,” Johnson said.
Once all of the new lights are in place, Johnson explained they’ll begin offering a new nighttime option where folks will be able to join them after dark.
“We’ll be having Shepherd’s Nightfall Adventure that will be starting very shortly,” Johnson said. “They’ll be able to come out and do the ropes course, as well as the zipline and the mountain coaster.”
The unique thing about the mountain coaster, Johnson said, is it can operate in most weather conditions, whether it’s sunny, raining or snowing.
“We’ve got rain shields, so you can ride it in the rain if you wanted to,” Johnson said. “It can operate in inclimate weather, as long as there’s not lightning, we’ll be able to operate it.”
For special holidays and festivals, Johnson said they’re going to theme up the mountain coaster. Come Christmastime, riders will be able to see some of the lights and displays from their Trail of Lights while on the coaster.
“The name we’re kicking around is Rudolph’s Runaway Sleigh Ride. The carts are red, so they kind of look like little sleighs anyway,” Johnson said. “Then we’ll haunt it up probably a little bit during the month of October during our PumpkinFest event.”
For additional information or to purchase tickets online in advance visit theshepherdofthehills.com/coaster.
