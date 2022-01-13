Stone County has been awarded federal grant funds to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
According to a press release from OACAC of Stone County, the federal funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The funds, which were appropriated by Congress, are to be distributed to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Stone County was selected by a national board, which is chaired by the emergency management agency. The board also is made up of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of representatives from local organizations, churches and governments will determine how the funds awarded will be distributed to locally run emergency food and shelter programs in Stone County. The local board is responsible for recommending eligible agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
-Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
-Be eligible to receive Federal funds.
-Have an accounting system.
-Practice nondiscrimination.
-Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
-If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Currently, Stone County is distributing Emergency Food and Shelter funds with OACAC, North Stone County Food Pantry, Central Community United Methodist Church, and Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks – Reeds Spring Unit. These agencies were responsible for providing 1,048 meals, three households with utility assistance, nine households with rent/mortgage, and supplies and equipment.
According to the release, qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The deadline for applications to be received is Monday, Jan. 24, by 4 p.m. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact the OACAC Stone County Neighborhood Center at 417-272-0588 for an application.
