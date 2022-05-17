Hollister School District recently honored its 2022 faculty and staff retirees.
A district reception was held on Wednesday, May 11, to celebrate and recognize those who are retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Retiring at the end of the current school year are teachers; Jeff Cope, Roger Brallier, Leah Edwards and Renda Willson. Also retiring are Principal Nina Henson, paraprofessional Carol Tate, IT Director David Milligan, secretary Glenda Sanders, maintenance worker Peter Bass, bus drivers Michele Hatfield and Jim Hatfield, and food service worker Linda Pyshny.
During the reception, guests showered the retirees with gifts and cards, shared memories and well wishes, and each retiree was provided Missouri State Resolutions from both Representative Brian Seitz’s and Senator Mike Moon’s offices, stated the release.
