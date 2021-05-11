The city of Branson has announced the first of three upcoming town hall meetings to discuss the new proposed animal ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, as designed, would replace the existing animal ordinance in Branson’s Municipal Code if passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
According to the news flash provided by the city of Branson, Branson Mayor Larry Milton and the board of aldermen are hosting a series of town hall meetings to get resident’s input on the proposed animal ordinance.
One meeting will take place in each of Branson’s three wards.
The first town hall meeting is for Ward lll residents and will take place on May 20 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center, located on 949 Mo-165.
According to the news flash, the other two meetings for Ward l and Ward ll residents will be announced at a later date.
Ward III Aldermen Jamie Whiteis and Ruth Denham will conduct the first town hall meeting. Residents and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more information about the proposed new animal code from the Branson Police Department. Residents will be able to ask questions and voice any concerns at the meeting.
According to the news flash, the proposed ordinance change to the animal code stems from many years of public, elected officials, and staff interaction, which dates back to 2018.
It was at that time when the Branson Police Department absorbed ‘Animal Control’ responsibilities from the Taney County Health Department. Then the board of aldermen asked the police department to update the current animal ordinance, “which is severely outdated and doesn’t take into account public safety or pet health”, according to the news flash.
The board also asked the police department to come up with a streamlined pet reunification process.
The proposed new animal code is the culmination of 18 months of research and collaboration with area animal control units, other municipalities, zoological associations, the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Municipal League.
According to the news flash, the following is a timeline of the issue:
- This issue was brought before the board of aldermen in a public study session in September 2019.
- This issue was brought before the board of aldermen in another public study session in November 2020.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen passed the proposed ordinance during its first reading at the public March 9, 2021 board of aldermen meeting.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to postpone this item’s final reading at the public March 23, 2021 board of aldermen meeting to April 27, 2021.
- The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to postpone this item’s final reading, again, at the public April 27, 2021 board of aldermen meeting to August 24, 2021.
To read more about the proposed animal ordinance, and see it in its entirety, visit bransonmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1357.
