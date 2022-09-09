The Reeds Spring School Foundation is holding a raffle for a Nashville vacation.
The foundation is raffling off a vacation prize package, which includes three nights at Club-Hotel Nashville. The winner will also receive a dinner for two at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, a bar and nightspot featuring live music, TV sports and pub food, and two tickets to the Grand Ole Opry.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each, three for $20, six for $40, nine for $60, 12 or $80, or 15 for $100. Tickets are available at Reeds Spring High School football games, or you can contact the School Foundation on its Facebook page.
“The Reeds Spring School Foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success,” said Foundation Chairman Ben Fisher. “We believe this fundraiser will help to raise the money needed to support our students and staff.”
The winner will be chosen at the foundation’s fundraiser golf tournament, the Wolf Howl Scramble which will be held at Pointe Royale in Branson.
“The winning ticket will be drawn at the golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3,” Fisher said.
The foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success in the Reeds Spring School District by providing financial support for innovative educational projects. It has three areas of focus: scholarships, student enrichment, unique classroom experiences,according to the district’s website.
“This event will help to fund scholarships for students and classroom grants for teachers,” Fisher said.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation was established in 2010 and has given more than $500,000 in college scholarships to Reeds Spring graduates. The foundation has also funded over $38,000 in classroom mini-grants to district teachers and in dual-credit assistance.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com or visit the foundation’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ReedsSpringSchoolFoundation.
